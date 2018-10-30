Cavs' star Love could miss significant time with foot injury

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love could miss significant time with a foot injury that has bothered him since the preseason.

Love will sit out his third straight game on Tuesday as the winless Cavs host Atlanta and look to end a six-game winless streak to start the season. On Sunday, the team fired coach Tyronn Lue. The Cavs are still working through contracts negotiations with assistant Larry Drew, who wants more security before he takes over.

Love has had more testing in recent days and doctors are reviewing results to plan his recovery.

The injury to Love only makes things tougher on the Cavs, navigating through their first season since LeBron James left for the second time. Love's injury has affected his shooting. He's making only 32 percent of his shots while averaging 19.0 points and 13.5 rebounds.

The five-time All-Star signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension this summer.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports