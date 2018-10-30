Bertuzzi's late goal powers Red Wings over Blue Jackets 5-3

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (18) collides with Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard (35) and defenseman Mike Green during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Green was called for slashing on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Tyler Bertuzzi scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period and Jimmy Howard had 34 saves as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Bertuzzi poked in a rebound off Sergei Bobrovsky's stick with 3:24 left in the game after the Blue Jackets had scored three goals in the period to tie the score. Dylan Larkin got an empty-net goal - his second tally of the night - with 43 seconds left to cap the scoring and give Detroit its second straight win after losing nine of first 11.

Nineteen-year-old Michael Rasmussen got his first NHL goal and Anthony Mantha also scored for the Red Wings, who snapped the Blue Jackets' two-game winning streak.

Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who made his third straight start, had a horrific 13½ minutes, giving up three goals on Detroit's first seven shots. He was replaced after the third goal by Bobrovsky, who settled things down but gave up the game-winner. Bobrovsky finished with 23 saves.

Josh Anderson, Markus Nutivaara and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Blue Jackets.

The Red Wings took full advantage of an early power play. Rasmussen scored 1:06 into the game when he beat Korpisalo from the slot, with former Blue Jacket Thomas Vanek getting the assist on a smooth pass out from behind the goal line.

Detroit's second goal came on a breakdown of the Blue Jackets' special teams. With Columbus on a power play, the puck got loose into the Red Wings' zone, and Larkin carried it past a sprawling Seth Jones and got the short-handed goal between Korpisalo's pads.

Mantha made it 3-0 on a 2-on-1 rush to chase Korpisalo.

After a scoreless second period, the Blue Jackets took over.

Anderson got his sixth goal of the year early in third when he whiffed on a first try but a got a second chance to beat Howard from the doorstep.

Nutivaara got his first goal of the year, and Dubois tied the game just over a minute later when he found a sliver between the post and Howard's stick side.

NOTES: Detroit F Andreas Athanasiou and F Frans Nielsen did not play because of undisclosed injuries suffered in the win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday. ... Vanek returned to Columbus for the first time since signing a free-agent contract on July 1. He had 15 points in 19 games for the Blue Jackets last season. Vanek got his 400th NHL assist on Rasmussen's goal. ... Columbus has given up the first goal in six of the last seven games. ... Detroit won for the first time in the last eight games against Columbus going back to Dec. 6, 2016.

UP NEXT

Detroit: Hosts New Jersey on Thursday.

Columbus: Begins a three-game West Coast swing against San Jose on Thursday.

