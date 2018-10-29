Monahan, Lindholm net 3rd-period goals, Flames top Leafs 3-1

Calgary Flames defenceman Mark Giordano (5) hits Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) into Flames goaltender Mike Smith (41) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) - Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm scored in a 55-second span of the third period to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Lindholm and Monahan each added an assist as Calgary snapped a three-game losing streak. Michael Frolik added an empty-net goal to seal it. Mike Smith made 24 saves.

Nazem Kadri, playing his 500th NHL game, scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen stopped 31 shots.

