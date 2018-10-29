Mets say agent Brodie Van Wagenen agrees to GM deal

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, file photo, New York Mets newly-signed third baseman Todd Frazier, left, poses for photographers with his agent, Brodie Van Wagenen, after the former New York Yankees third baseman signed with the Mets, in New York. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Mets and Van Wagenen are getting closer to completing a deal that would make the high-profile agent the team's next general manager. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Mets say baseball agent Brodie Van Wagenen has agreed to become their general manager.

Team spokesman Harold Kaufman confirmed Monday morning that chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and Van Wagenen have settled on terms of a contract, although no paperwork had been signed yet.

Details of the deal were not disclosed.

A news conference to introduce Van Wagenen is planned for Tuesday at Citi Field. He was chosen to replace Sandy Alderson, who took a leave of absence in late June following a recurrence of cancer. Alderson said the team's poor record did not merit him returning.

In an unusual move, the 44-year-old Van Wagenen is set to switch sides at the bargaining table. He has represented high-profile players all around the majors, including Mets stars Jacob deGrom, Yoenis Cespedes and Todd Frazier.

Van Wagenen must leave his clients and give up his career as an agent to take the GM job.

