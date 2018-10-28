Westbrook, George lead Thunder past Suns for 1st win

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Paul George and Russell Westbrook each scored 23 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder got their first win of the season, 117-110 over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Nerlens Noel had 20 points and 15 rebounds and Patrick Patterson added 17 points for the Thunder.

Rookie Elie Okobo scored 18 points and No. 1 overall draft pick Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix. Devin Booker, who entered the day as the league's ninth-best scorer at 27.8 points per game, sat out his second straight game with a left hamstring strain.

Oklahoma City's victory left the Cleveland Cavaliers, who fired coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday, as the league's only winless team.

The Thunder led 62-48 at halftime after shooting 49 percent from the field. George scored 15 points before the break, while Westbrook made just two field goals. The Thunder blew a 14-point halftime lead against Boston on Thursday, so the threat of falling apart still was there.

Westbrook hit back-to-back layups to make it 82-65 in the third. George drained a shot from just beyond half court at the third-quarter buzzer to put Oklahoma City up 96-76.

TIP-INS

Suns: G Jamal Crawford and Thunder G Dennis Schroder were called for double technicals late in the third quarter. ... The Suns made their first 21 free throws and went 26-for-27 overall.

Thunder: Westbrook had been listed as questionable with right shoulder soreness. ... Westbrook got a technical foul in the first quarter. ... C Steven Adams did not play after having tightness in his left calf during pregame warmups. Noel started in his place. ... George was called for a technical in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Thunder: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

