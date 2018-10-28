Red Wings get first home win, 4-2 over Stars

Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha, center, is congratulated by defenseman Mike Green (25) and right wing Gustav Nyquist (14), of Sweden, after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

DETROIT (AP) - Anthony Mantha helped the Detroit Red Wings win at home for the first time this season with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Mantha, Tyler Bertuzzi, defenseman Jonathan Ericsson and Justin Abdelkader scored for Detroit (2-7-2), which had been 0-3-1 at Little Caesars Arena. Dylan Larkin had two assists and Jonathan Bernier stopped 28 shots for his first win as a Red Wing, after signing as a free agent in July.

Gemel Smith and defensemen John Klingberg scored for Dallas (5-5-0). Ben Bishop made 19 saves.

Radek Faksa made it 3-2, with 36.3 seconds left with Bishop pulled for the extra attacker.

But Abdelkader's empty-net goal clinched it with 23 seconds remaining. It was Abdelkader's first goal.

Bertuzzi broke a 1-1 tie, 4:59 into the third period when the puck took an odd bounce off the boards in the corner, on a dump in, and bounced in front of the net as Bishop went behind the net to play it. Bertuzzi backhanded the puck into the empty net for his third goal. Ericsson made it 3-1, 9:20 into the third, on a wrist shot from the left point. It was Ericsson's first goal.

Mantha tied the score at 1, 4:44 into the second period. He put in a one-timer into the open side of the net from below the bottom of the right circle. It was Mantha's second goal.

Smith gave Dallas a 1-0 lead with 8:16 left in the first period when got control of the puck just outside the Detroit blue line, skated past Red Wings defensemen Niklas Kronwall and Nic Jensen and beat Bernier from the slot. It was Smith's first goal.

An apparent power play goal by Mantha 7:57 into the game was reversed because it was ruled that Mantha kicked the puck into the net.

Detroit's Frans Nielsen hit the crossbar seven minutes into the game.

NOTE: It was Dallas C Tyler Seguin's 600th game. ... Stars general Manager Jim Nill was a longtime assistant GM with Detroit. ... Gemel Smith is the brother of Red Wings farmhand Givani Smith, who is with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

UP NEXT:

Dallas: Visits Montreal on Tuesday.

Detroit: Visits Columbus on Tuesday.