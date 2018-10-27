Clemson hands Florida State worst home loss

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers keeps an eye on Florida State defensive end Walvenski Aime (94) after a reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct.27, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdown passes, and No. 2 Clemson handed Florida State its worst home loss in program history with a 59-10 victory on Saturday.

Lawrence completed 20 of 37 passes for 314 yards before staying on the sideline for good late in the third quarter. Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers each had two touchdown receptions.

The Tigers (8-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved to 8-0 for the seventh time in school history, including the third time in the last four seasons. They were dominant in the second quarter, scoring four touchdowns on consecutive drives en route to their fourth straight victory over the Seminoles.

Florida State (4-4, 2-4) couldn't get out of its own way, suffering its most-lopsided defeat at home - surpassing a 58-14 loss to Southern Miss in 1981. It was also the most points allowed by the Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium.

It's the first time Clemson has won four straight in a series that dates to 1970. It's also the first time Florida State has lost four consecutive games to an ACC program (Miami previously achieved that feat before joining the league).

Deondre Francois completed 17 of 36 passes for 180 yards and an interception for the Seminoles before departing due to injury. James Blackman came in and had a 73-yard touchdown pass to Keyshawn Helton.

Florida State had not allowed 30 points in 11 straight games, but that streak was snapped less than a minute into the third quarter when Lawrence connected with Rodgers on a 58-yard catch and run.

THE TAKEAWAY

Clemson: The Tigers have cruised the last three weeks by a combined 163-20.

Florida State: Florida State is 0-5 against ranked teams since the start of the 2017 season. Four of those losses are by double digits, including a 31-14 loss at Clemson last fall.

UP NEXT

Clemson: Hosts Louisville on Saturday.

Florida State: Visits No. 22 North Carolina State on Saturday, the second of three straight ranked opponents on the schedule. Florida State also plays at No. 3 Notre Dame on Nov. 10.