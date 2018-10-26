What a scene: Red Sox-Dodgers set for sunny start in Game 3

Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez chases down a fly ball before Game 3 of the World Series baseball against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Game 3 of the World Series is set to start at Dodger Stadium under sunny skies with temperatures in the 80s, quite a contrast to the matchups at Fenway Park.

The Dodgers were taking batting practice Friday on a perfect afternoon for baseball. Music was wafting over the sound system and players were warming up in shorts.

The Boston Red Sox hold a 2-0 lead in the Series. Batting practice was canceled before Game 1 at Fenway because of a cold, steady rain, and temperatures dropped into the mid-40s for Game 2 on Wednesday night.