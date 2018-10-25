Capitals F Tom Wilson's 20-game suspension upheld by Bettman

NEW YORK (AP) - Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson's 20-game suspension for an illegal check to an opponent's head in a preseason game has been upheld by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

Bettman's decision was announced Thursday, a week after a hearing that lasted nearly 7½ hours.

Bettman ruled that the initial ruling by the Department of Player Safety on Oct. 3 "was supported by clear and convincing evidence."

Wilson's fourth ban in less than 13 months is costing him nearly a quarter of the 82-game regular season - only five NHL players have been suspended longer for on-ice play - and $1.26 million in salary.

The right winger can now appeal to a neutral arbitrator.

Wilson was ejected for the hit on St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist in the second period of the teams' exhibition game on Sept. 30.

