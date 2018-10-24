Vegas signs suspended D Nate Schmidt to $35.7 million deal

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Suspended defenseman Nate Schmidt and the Vegas Golden Knights have agreed to a $35.7 million, six-year contract extension that runs through the 2024-25 season.

The team announced the move late Wednesday night after losing 3-2 to the Vancouver Canucks in a shootout. Schmidt's new deal is worth $5.95 million per year.

The 27-year-old Schmidt was suspended 20 games last month for violating the NHL's performance-enhancing drug policy. He can return to the club Nov. 18.

Schmidt led the Western Conference champions in ice time last season at 22:14 per game. He had five goals, 31 assists and 19 penalty minutes in 76 games. He added three goals and four assists with four penalty minutes in 20 playoff games for the expansion Golden Knights, who lost to the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports