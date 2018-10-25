Reed opens with 64 to take lead at HSBC Champions

Tommy Fleetwood of England tees off for the HSBC Champions golf tournament held at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. This year HSBC Champions at Sheshan International starts with a top-heavy field that includes five of the six top players in the world and all the major champions from this year. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

SHANGHAI (AP) - Patrick Reed returned from his post-Ryder Cup break with a bogey-free round in windy conditions for an 8-under 64 and a two-shot lead Thursday in the HSBC Champions.

Reed putted for birdie on every hole at Sheshan International, a remarkable feat in such tricky weather. He missed only one green, and that was just on the fringe. The Masters champion closed with a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 ninth hole.

Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele were two shots behind at 66, giving this World Golf Championship a distinctive American flavor.

Brooks Koepka, in his debut at No. 1 in the world, made 16 pars, one birdie and one bogey in a round of 72.

Defending champion Justin Rose made bogey on his final hole for a 69.

