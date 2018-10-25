Ex-Wimbledon junior champion Todd Reid dies at age 34

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Tennis Australia has confirmed 2002 Wimbledon junior singles champion Todd Reid has died. He was 34.

Australian media reported Friday that Reid died Tuesday and that there were no suspicious circumstances.

Reid turned pro in 2002 after winning the junior Wimbledon title and was the No. 3 player in Australia behind Lleyton Hewitt and Mark Philippoussis for the next several years.

His best year was in 2004, when he made it to the third round of the Australian Open, losing to eventual champion Roger Federer in straight sets. Reid achieved a career-high ATP Tour ranking of 105 the same year.

Reid quit tennis in 2005 after a series of injuries and illness.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports