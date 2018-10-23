Crosby dazzles in overtime, lifts Penguins past Oilers 6-5

Edmonton Oilers' goaltender Cam Talbot (33) looks on as Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) looks for a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Sidney Crosby made a slick move through two defenders, skated through the slot and lifted a backhander into the net at 2:12 of overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 6-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Crosby opened the scoring in the first period and his second goal of the season was the winner. Crosby moved from the left boards, slipped the puck through a defender's legs, moved past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot and lifted a backhand shot over Talbot's glove for the win.

Jamie Oleksiak and Patric Hornqvist also had two-goal games for the Penguins, who have won two straight.

Leon Draisaitl and Alex Chiasson each scored twice, while Connor McDavid had the other for the Oilers (3-3-1), who lost their second straight.

Matt Murray had 41 saves in the win, while Talbot kicked out 25 shots in the loss.

COYOTES 4, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Christian Fischer got his first career hat trick, Darcy Kuemper stopped 35 shots and Arizona rallied to beat Columbus.

Fischer scored in all three periods to help the Coyotes beat Columbus for the first time in the last seven tries dating to 2015. Derek Stepan got the primary assist on all three.

Dylan Strome also scored for Arizona as backup Kuemper got his first win of the season in two starts.

Pierre Luc-Dubois scored and Sergei Bobrovsky had 22 saves in what was mostly a lackluster game for the Blue Jackets, even though they had 10 more shots on goal.

Columbus defenseman Seth Jones made his season debut after spraining a medial collateral ligament in his right knee on Sept. 25. He was expected to miss up to six weeks but made it back in less than a month. He logged four shots on goal.

RANGERS 5, PANTHERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) - Mats Zuccarello and Mika Zibanejad each scored twice and New York snapped a two-game losing streak.

Kevin Hayes also scored, Neal Pionk added two assists and Alexandar Georgiev made 36 saves for New York, which collected its third win of the young season.

Vincent Trocheck and Mike Hoffman each scored their third goals of the season, and Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists for the Panthers, who fell to 1-3-3 despite holding the lead in each game.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 15 shots in his fourth game for Florida.

CANADIENS 3, FLAMES 2

MONTREAL (AP) - Jeff Petry and Jonathan Drouin each had a goal and an assist as Montreal won for the fourth time in five games.

Brendan Gallagher also scored for the Canadiens, who have lost once in eight games this season. Carey Price made 21 saves and tied Patrick Roy for second place in team history for most wins by a goaltender with 289.

Michael Frolik and Elias Lindholm scored for the Flames, and David Rittich made 37 saves.

BRUINS 4, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - David Pastrnak had two goals and two assists, Patrice Bergeron added a goal and two assists for Boston.

The Bruins (5-2-2) snapped a three-game skid and beat the Senators for the second time this season. David Krejci scored his second of the season, and Tuukka Rask made 38 saves.

Thomas Chabot scored the lone goal for the Senators (4-3-1), who saw their three-game winning streak end to wrap a season high five-game homestand with a 3-2-0 record as they depart for a three-game trip Thursday.

Craig Anderson stopped 28 shots.

STARS 4, KINGS 2

DALLAS (AP) - Jason Spezza and John Klingberg each had a goal and an assist, and Dallas snapped a three-game losing streak.

Blake Comeau and Tyler Pitlick scored their first goals of the season. Eight Dallas players had at least one point; Devin Shore finished with two assists. Ben Bishop made 31 saves for Dallas, which never trailed.

Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli scored second-period goals for the Kings, who lost their fifth straight. Jonathan Quick stopped 19 shots for Los Angeles.

BLACKHAWKS 3, DUCKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) - Patrick Kane scored in the third period, Corey Crawford made 24 saves and Chicago handed Anaheim its third straight loss.

Brandon Saad also scored his first two goals of the season, helping Chicago improve to 1-1 on a three-game homestand.

Rickard Rakell scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson finished with 35 saves. The Ducks have just four goals during their slide.

SHARKS 5, PREDATORS 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Brent Burns scored with 2:52 remaining to cap a rally from a late two-goal deficit, and San Jose beat Nashville.

The Sharks cooled off the NHL's hottest team, ending the Predators' five-game winning streak.

Tomas Hertl, Timo Meier, Brenden Dillon, and Joe Pavelski also scored for the Sharks, who won their third straight.

Nashville's Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and one assist. Filip Forsberg and Craig Smith added goals.

San Jose's Martin Jones had 25 saves. The Predators' Juuse Saros finished with 27 saves.

