Michigan-Michigan State spat spills into new week

CORRECTS IDENITY OF PLAYER AT LEFT TO MICHIGAN DEFENSIVE LINEMAN LAWRENCE MARSHALL (93) INSTEAD OF MICHIGAN TIGHT END ZACH GENTRY (83) - Michigan defensive lineman Lawrence Marshall (93), linebacker Devin Bush, and head coach Jim Harbaugh walk off the field with the Paul Bunyan trophy after an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan won 21-7. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The pregame spat between Michigan and Michigan State is showing no signs of going away.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says the athletic directors for both schools should probably talk about what happened on Saturday before the game at Michigan State. The Spartans walked from one end zone to the other with their arms locked, as they do before each game, but it happened while some of the Wolverines were stretching near the middle of the field.

Contact was made, words were exchanged and Michigan went on to beat Michigan State 21-7.

Harbaugh and Spartans coach Mark Dantonio have traded barbs about what happened. Harbaugh says the whole thing appears to have been set up like an "orchestrated stormtrooper march."

