Skinner scores 3 to lead Sabres to 5-1 win over Kings

Los Angeles Kings' Jake Muzzin, right, moves the puck past Buffalo Sabres' Conor Sheary during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jeff Skinner scored three goals for his fifth career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres' reconfigured top line keyed a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Jason Pominville had a goal and two assists for his 700th career point, and Jack Eichel added three assists after Sabres coach Phil Housley shuffled his lines in an effort to revive an offense that was held to one goal in three of the past four games.

Zach Bogosian also scored and Linus Ullmark made 19 saves for Buffalo.

Drew Doughty had a goal and Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the Kings, who lost their fourth straight game. Quick has allowed 10 goals on 54 shots in two starts since returning from a lower-body injury.

Skinner put the Sabres ahead 2-0 at 3:31 of the second period and made it 3-0 with 4:08 left in the middle period. Pominville got his milestone point with a secondary assist on Skinner's second goal.

Bogosian scored with 15 seconds left in the second, the eighth straight goal allowed by the Kings in 56:40 of game time after giving up four goals in the third period of a 7-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Doughty got the Kings on the scoreboard with 7:44 left in the third with Los Angeles' third power-play goal in two games after starting the season 0 for 22.

Skinner completed his first hat trick since Dec. 15, 2015, with an empty-netter with 25 seconds remaining.

The Sabres took a 1-0 lead at 10:24 of the first. Pominville scored on the rebound of a shot by Eichel. The goal withstood a review after the Kings challenged for interference as Pominville's stick and skate made contact with Quick's right leg as the goalie was sprawled on the ice.

NOTES: Los Angeles has been outscored 21-5 during the losing streak. ... Sabres D Jake McCabe had an assist to extend his point streak to three games. ... The Kings scratched C Michael Amadio, LW Jaret Anderson-Dolan, and D Paul LaDue. Amadio had played in each of the Kings' first seven games, tallying one goal and one assist. ... The Sabres scratched C Tage Thompson, LW Remi Elie and D Nathan Beaulieu.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Wrap up their five-game road trip at Anaheim on Sunday.

Kings: Open a two-game road trip at Dallas on Tuesday.

