Granlund scores in OT, Wild beat Lightning 5-4

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) moves the puck past Minnesota Wild's Charlie Coyle (3) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Mikael Granlund scored 3:43 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-4 on Saturday night.

Charlie Coyle, Marcus Foligno, Zach Parise and Jason Zucker all scored in regulation as the Wild rallied again in the third period. Alex Stalock made 27 saves for Minnesota, which has allowed the first goal in six straight games but is 4-1-1 in those contests.

Yanni Gourde and J.T. Miller each had a goal and assist for Tampa Bay, which lost in its first road game of the season. Ryan Callahan scored his first of the season for the Lightning and Anton Stralman pushed the game into overtime with his first goal of the season with 4:58 left in the third after the Wild took their first lead of the game.

Andrei Vasilekskiy made 29 saves for Tampa Bay, which had it's three-game winning streak snapped as it played on the road after a season-opening, five-game homestand.

Tampa Bay got a quick start with goals from Callahan and Gourde within the first 10:50. Callahan was playing in his just his second game after recovering from an upper-body injury.

Coyle's goal brought Minnesota within one, but Miler scored before the end of the first to re-establish the two-goal advantage. The Lightning outshot the Wild 16-9 in the first.

Minnesota controlled play the rest of the way.

Foligno scored his first of the season for the only tally of the second period and Parise tied the game 10:45 into the third. Zucker gave the Wild the lead as they pressured Vasilevskiy. Minnesota outshot Tampa Bay 11-4 in the third. But Stralman, on just the team's third shot of the period, pushed Minnesota into overtime for the third time in five home games.

NOTES: Wild C Matt Hendricks missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. ... Vasilevskiy had not allowed more than two goals in a game this season. ... Stalock started for the second time this season in place of Devan Dubnyk, who made 33 saves in a win at Dallas the previous night. ... Minnesota was playing its fourth game in six nights. ... Tampa Bay hasn't won in Minnesota since April 2, 2011, losing seven games in a row. ... The Wild were 0 for 2 on the power play. The Lightning have started the season 25 of 25 on the penalty kill. ... Tampa Bay started a season-high, five-game road trip.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Finish a back-to-back set at Chicago on Sunday.

Wild: Host Los Angeles on Thursday.

