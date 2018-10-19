LEADING OFF: Dodgers face Miley for real, Granderson's grin

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

FOR REAL THIS TIME

Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland gets hit by a pitch to walk in a run during the eighth inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Wade Miley is ready for take two. The Brewers left-hander figures to see more than one batter in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series when he tries to help Milwaukee stave off elimination, down 3-2 to the Dodgers. Miley goes back to the hill two days after being lifted one batter into Game 5 in a designed move by manager Craig Counsell. Miley hasn't given up a run in 10 1/3 innings this postseason. Los Angeles is going with lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu in a rematch of Game 2 starters. One more Dodgers victory would set up a World Series showdown with the Boston Red Sox.

GRANDY'S NEW GRIN

Curtis Granderson is still smiling, even with a big chunk of his front right tooth buried somewhere in the infield at Dodger Stadium. The Brewers outfielder chipped a tooth during Game 5 when his helmet came off and bumped him in the mouth on a headfirst slide into second base. Los Angeles infielders Justin Turner, Manny Machado and Brian Dozier tried to help Granderson locate the missing piece of his tooth, but they came up empty. Granderson posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday showing off his new grin and promising to be "cheesin' hard for game 6 tomorrow!"

WELCOME BACK

Boston got a boost when first baseman Mitch Moreland returned to the lineup Thursday night, a positive sign for the Red Sox as they look ahead to the World Series. Moreland injured his right hamstring in Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the Yankees and didn't start again until Game 5 of the AL Championship Series in Houston, 11 days later. He immediately came through with two hits off Astros ace Justin Verlander. Moreland, a 2016 Gold Glove Award winner, made pinch-hitting appearances in each of the first four ALCS games.

