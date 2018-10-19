Sproles among several Eagles out Sunday with injuries

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles will miss his sixth straight game because of a hamstring injury, and cornerback Sidney Jones and safety Corey Graham are also out for Sunday's game against Carolina.

Linebackers D.J. Alexander (quadriceps) and Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee) also won't play when the Eagles (3-3) host the Panthers (3-2). Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Sproles was injured in the season opener. Jones suffered a hamstring injury last week. Graham hurt his hamstring in Week 5.

The Eagles have already lost starting running back Jay Ajayi and safety Rodney McLeod to season-ending knee injuries.

