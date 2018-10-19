sports

Osaka drawn with 2 other Grand Slam champions at WTA Finals

20181019_ap_304cc5346b3e49a8805ae229aaf319b7-576443179d0c467bb353c2522b0a480d
Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a return shot while competing against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in their women's singles semifinal match in the China Open at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

SINGAPORE (AP) - U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka was drawn in the same group as Angelique Kerber, Sloane Stephens and Kiki Bertens for her debut appearance at the WTA Finals in Singapore.

Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a return shot while competing against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in their women´s singles semifinal match in the China Open at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Osaka drawn with 2 other Grand Slam champions at WTA Finals

Karolina Pliskova, defending champion Caroline Wozniacki, Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina are in the other group for the end-of-season tournament starting on Sunday.

Top-ranked Simona Halep is not playing because of a lower back injury. Serena Williams misses out, too, in a year in which she returned after giving birth to her first child and reached two Grand Slam finals.

There are five Grand Slam champions playing in Singapore: Osaka, Stephens, Kerber, Kvitova, and Wozniacki.

White Group: Karolina Pliskova, Caroline Wozniacki, Petra Kvitova, Elina Svitolina.

Red Group: Kiki Bertens, Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Sloane Stephens.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Published: