Larson denied appeal of rules violation from Talladega

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Kyle Larson's appeal of a rules violation from last week's race at Talladega was denied Friday, a blow to the Chip Ganassi Racing driver's chances of advancing in NASCAR's playoffs.

Larson was docked 10 points, crew chiefs Chad Johnston was fined $25,000 and car chief David Bryant was suspended for Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway after officials determined the team used unapproved metal tabs in violation of NASCAR's policy on damaged vehicles.

The penalty dropped Larson from 26 points behind the playoff cutoff to 3. That means the elimination race at Kansas trimming the field to eight is practically a must-win race.

The expedited appeal on Friday morning was denied by the three-person panel of Chuck Deery, Dixon Johnston and Cathy Rice. The team could appeal again later Friday.

