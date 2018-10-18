Stamkos gets 1st goal, Lightning beat winless Red Wings 3-1

Members of the Detroit Red Wings, from left, Trevor Daley, Justin Abdelkader, Luke Glendening and Darren Helm celebrate a goal as Tampa Bay Lightning's Tyler Johnson (9) and Andrei Vasilevskiy, of Russia, react during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Members of the Detroit Red Wings, from left, Trevor Daley, Justin Abdelkader, Luke Glendening and Darren Helm celebrate a goal as Tampa Bay Lightning's Tyler Johnson (9) and Andrei Vasilevskiy, of Russia, react during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Steven Stamkos scored his first goal of the season, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Thursday night.

Stamkos ended a 16-game regular-season goal drought dating to last season from the slot with 4:41 left in the second. The goal gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead.

Vasilevskiy, 7-0-0 against Detroit, stopped Christoffer Ehn's shot during a 2-on-none short-handed break in the first and made a post-to-post glove save on Frans Nielsen during a second period 2-on-1.

Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who went 4-1-0 on a season-opening homestand. Tampa Bay has won 12 in a row against the Red Wings.

Detroit, winless at 0-5-2, got a goal from Luke Glendening, and Jimmy Howard stopped 28 shots. It's the Red Wings' worst season-opening stretch since opening the 1985-86 season with eight losses and a tie.

Howard made a strong save on Stamkos during a 3-on-1 in the third.

Killorn made it 3-1 on a late empty-netter.

Point opened the scoring 7:33 into the game when Yanni Gourde's pass went off his skate and pass Howard. Glendening tied it on a rebound at 6:30 of the second.

Tampa Bay remains the lone NHL team not allowing a power-play goal, running its season-opening streak to 23 after Detroit went 0 for 5.

Tampa Bay right wing Ryan Callahan played for the first time since offseason right shoulder surgery.

The Red Wings injury-depleted defensive corps got the return of Trevor Daley, who had an assist after missing four games with a neck injury. Mike Green (virus) and Jonathan Ericsson (upper body) both practiced with the team. Danny DeKeyser (hand) is also out.

NOTES: Stamkos has an eight-game point streak against Detroit (six goals, 11 points). ... Tampa Bay acquired F Mitch Hults from Anaheim in return for future considerations and assigned him to Syracuse of the AHL. C Cory Conacher was reassigned and F Danick Martel sent for a conditional stint to Syracuse.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Play Saturday at Florida.

Lightning: Start a four-game road trip Saturday at Minnesota.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports