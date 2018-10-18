Jets' Rodgers feeling better after 'procedure' for illness

FILE - In this May 23, 2017, file photo, New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers talks to reporters during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, in Florham Park, N.J. New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers says he is feeling better following a "procedure" to help deal with an unspecified illness. Rodgers returned to work this week on a full-time basis after missing the team's last two games. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers says he is feeling better following a "procedure" to help deal with an unspecified illness.

Rodgers returned to work this week on a full-time basis after missing the team's past two games. He and coach Todd Bowles will determine over the next few days whether Rodgers will call the defensive plays against Minnesota on Sunday.

Rodgers declined Thursday to provide details about the exact nature of his illness, saying he preferred to keep it private.

Bowles announced on Oct. 5 that Rodgers was dealing with a "serious" illness after visiting the doctor the previous day. Rodgers underwent tests and the procedure and was able to do some office work at the team's facility last week.

He surprised the players by attending the game last Sunday and broke down the team's postgame huddle in the locker room.

