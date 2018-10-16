Unbeaten Rams still top AP Pro32 poll; Patriots are No. 2

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) breaks free from Denver Broncos defensive back Tramaine Brock (22) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

NEW YORK (AP) - And then there was one.

After six weeks, the Los Angeles Rams are the NFL's last unbeaten team following their 23-20 victory over the Denver Broncos.

The Rams will look to stay unbeaten on Sunday when they face the San Francisco 49ers in the final game of a three-game road swing.

And it's little surprise that the Rams are the unanimous top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll for the fourth consecutive week. They received all 12 first-place votes and 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

"Todd Gurley has staked an early claim in this year's MVP race," Newsday said Bob Glauber. "With 208 rushing yards and two touchdowns, he kept the Rams unbeaten with a narrow road win at Denver."

The New England Patriots are inching their way back to the top. The Patriots moved two spots to No. 2 after their 43-40 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Death. Taxes. Patriots," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

The Chiefs slipped a spot to No. 3 after their first loss of the season. The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in their second consecutive Sunday night matchup.

The Bengals dropped three spots to No. 8 after their 28-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers, who have won two in a row, climbed three spots to No. 9 as they enter their bye week.

The New Orleans Saints, coming off their bye week, fell a spot to No. 4. They return to action this week against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens jumped four spots to No. 6 after their 21-0 rout of the Tennessee Titans, in which they had a franchise-record 11 sacks.

"The Ravens play serious defense, which is a rarity in the new-age NFL," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.

Another team making a big climb was the Los Angeles Chargers, who moved six spots to No. 5 after routing the Cleveland Browns 38-14. The Chargers face the Titans in London for a game at Wembley Stadium.

The Minnesota Vikings moved up two spots to No. 7 after topping the Arizona Cardinals.

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles jumped five places to round out the top 10.

"(Carson) Wentz getting stronger," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.

