Johnson tops Funny Car qualifying at NHRA Carolina Nationals

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Ron Capps drives in Funny Car qualifying Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at the NHRA Carolina Nationals drag races zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. Capps took the provisional top spot in qualifying with a run of 3.726 seconds at 328.54 mph. (Marc Gewertz/NHRA via AP)

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Tommy Johnson Jr. powered to the No. 1 qualifying position in Funny Car on Saturday in the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

Johnson raced to his second straight No. 1 qualifier and the 17th of his career. He had a 3.873-second pass at 329.10 mph in a Dodge Charger in the final session.

"We've got a really, really good racecar right now and the guys are doing such a great job," Johnson said. "You can just see it in their confidence. We've had a good car for the last six or seven races and we just keep building on it."

Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel, Drew Skillman in Pro Stock, and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the fourth of six playoff events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship.

Force had a 3.700 at 330.72 in the final qualifying session, Skillman ran a 6.509 at 211.30 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Krawiec had a 6.806 at 197.83 on Friday.

