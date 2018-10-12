sports

Astros bulk up with pitchers for ALCS against Red Sox

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi walks with his son Jace prior to a workout at Fenway Park, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Boston. The Red Sox face the Houston Astros in baseball's American League Championship. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) - Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch has added pitchers Hector Rondon and Joe Smith and to the roster for the AL Championship Series against Boston.

Outfielder Myles Straw and reliever Will Harris will not be active for the best-of-seven series that begins Saturday night at Fenway Park.

Hinch said Friday he wanted an extra pitcher so he went with those who matched up best against the Red Sox. Houston has 12 pitchers and 13 position players active.

Boston manager Alex Cora has not announced his roster plans. The Red Sox are waiting to see how Mitch Moreland feels after testing the right hamstring he injured in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees.

Published: