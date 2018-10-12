LEADING OFF: Verlander-Sale in ALCS, Brews try for 2-0 lead

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander smiles during a news conference prior to a workout at Fenway Park, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Boston. The Astros face the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series on Saturday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:

ACES ABOUND

Justin Verlander and the World Series champion Houston Astros face Red Sox lefty Chris Sale in a marquee matchup to start the AL Championship Series at Fenway Park.

The All-Stars met twice last year in AL Division Series. They started opposite each other in the opener, then both worked in relief during the middle innings of Game 4.

Verlander (16-9, 2.52 ERA) led the AL with 290 strikeouts and beat Cleveland in the ALDS last week. Sale (12-4, 2.11) started and relieved vs. the Yankees in the ALDS.

Also familiar with each other: Red Sox manager Alex Cora and the Astros. He was Houston's bench coach last year during the team's run to its first title.

MILES AND MILES

Wade Miley was a journeyman left-hander when he signed a minor league contract with the Brewers at the start of spring training. He injured his oblique early in the season, spent a lot of time in Double-A and hoped he'd have a chance to contribute.

Miley came back, delivered and now gets to start Game 2 of the NL Championship Series as the Brewers try to take a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers at Miller Park. Hyun-Jin Ryu pitches for Los Angeles.

REMEMBER ME?

J.D. Martinez wants to thank the Astros - not get back at them - for releasing him when he was struggling. The Red Sox slugger says his growing pains in Houston taught him "how to fail," a lesson he credits with transforming him into an MVP candidate who helped Boston win a team-record 108 games.

Martinez made his big league debut for Houston in 2011, driving in 28 runs during his first full month in the majors. After playing part time the next two years, he was 26 and batting .167 in the spring of 2014 when the Astros released him, preferring to give the at-bats to top prospect George Springer.

Martinez landed with Detroit that season and by 2015 he was an All-Star. He totaled 45 home runs last year with the Tigers and Arizona, then hit .330 with 43 homers and a major league-high 130 RBIs this season.