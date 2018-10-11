Colts-Jets Preview Capsule

INDIANAPOLIS (1-4) at NEW YORK JETS (2-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Jets by 1½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Indianapolis 2-3, New York 2-3

SERIES RECORD - Colts lead 42-31

LAST MEETING - Colts beat Jets 41-10, Dec. 5, 2016

LAST WEEK - Colts lost to Patriots 38-24; Jets beat Broncos 34-16

AP PRO32 RANKING - Colts No. 29, Jets No. 24

COLTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (22t), RUSH (29), PASS (14).

COLTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (18t), PASS (28).

JETS OFFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (6), PASS (26).

JETS DEFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (15t), PASS (17).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Matchup of franchises that played in Super Bowl to cap 1968 season, Jets' only trip and victory - with members from that squad being honored at halftime to celebrate 50th anniversary. ... New York and Indianapolis pulled off trade few months ahead of draft, with Jets acquiring No. 3 overall pick from Colts to draft QB Sam Darnold. Indianapolis selected LG Quenton Nelson at No. 6. ... Colts looking to snap three-game skid. ... Indianapolis will try for third straight week to get win No. 300 since moving from Baltimore in 1984.... Colts have converted league-high 50.6 percent of third-down chances. ... QB Andrew Luck has thrown at least one TD pass in 28 straight regular-season games, longest active streak in NFL, tied with Dave Krieg and Philip Rivers for 11th-longest streak in NFL history. He needs 17 completions to reach 1,750 for career. Luck has thrown 121 passes in last two games and leads league with 245 attempts through five games a record pace. ... TE Eric Ebron caught nine passes last week vs. Patriots and set career highs with 105 yards receiving and two TDs. Ebron leads NFL TEs with five TD catches. ... RB Nyheim Hines one of four rookies with at least 250 yards from scrimmage (263) and three TDs (3), joining Giants' Saquon Barkley, Denver's Royce Freeman and Atlanta's Calvin Ridley. ... WR T.Y. Hilton (chest/hamstring) and TE Jack Doyle (hip) expected to sit out vs. Jets. ... Starting RG Matt Slauson placed on IR Monday with back injury. Rookie Braden Smith will replace Slauson, who spent first four NFL seasons (2009-12) with Jets. ... Rookie LB Darius Leonard leads NFL with 54 total tackles and only player in NFL with at least 40 tackles and four sacks. ... DT Margus Hunt leads NFL with nine tackles for loss. ... K Adam Vinatieri needs three field goals from 40-49 yards to break Gary Anderson's league record (161) from that distance. He needs 20 points to break Morten Andersen's career scoring record (2,544) and is tied with ex-teammate Tom Brady for most total wins in NFL history (226). ... Jets snapped three-game skid last week with victory in which Isaiah Crowell rushed for franchise-record 219 yards and TD on 15 carries. His 14.6-yard average was most by player with 15 or more attempts. ... New York gained 323 yards on ground vs. Broncos, second-highest total in team history. ... Crowell ranks first in AFC with 390 yards rushing and third in NFL, behind only Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott (480) and Rams' Todd Gurley (415). ... Rookie Darnold has seven TD passes and six INTs, but ranks fourth in NFL with 107.1 QB rating in third-down situations. He threw three TD passes last week of 20 yards or more, including 76-yarder to Robby Anderson. ... WR Terrelle Pryor caught first TD pass for Jets last week. ... DE Leonard Williams had two sacks vs. Denver and his three for season are more than he had all last year (2 1/2). ... S Marcus Maye had 104-yard INT return on last play vs. Broncos, but was caught at 1 - longest INT return without TD in NFL history. ... CBs Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and Buster Skrine (concussion) could miss game. ... Fantasy Tip: Ebron could build on last week's performance vs. Jets' defense that has had issues in short passing game and could be without two major pieces in Johnson and Skrine.

