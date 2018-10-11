Campbell makes 40 saves, Kings beat Canadiens 3-0

MONTREAL (AP) - Jack Campbell and the Los Angeles Kings spoiled the Montreal Canadiens' home opener.

Campbell made 40 saves for his first career shutout and the Kings won 3-0 on Thursday night.

Campbell made his eighth career NHL start, getting into action with starter Jonathan Quick day-to-day after sustaining a lower-body injury in practice Sunday.

"They had 40 (shots) but we did a heck of a job all night," Campbell said. "They have some real good skill and we limited their interior offensive chances. Pretty cool, opening night, and the boys just played great."

Jeff Carter had a goal and assist, and Adrian Kempe and Michael Armadio also scored.

"We had a lot of possession but we're not creating high-end chances," Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher said. "We're too stagnant right now. The puck needs to move quicker. We all understand that, we're just not executing that right now. We didn't step up."

Carey Price stopped 26 shots for the Canadiens.

Montreal honored the 1993 Stanley Cup-winning team in a pregame ceremony. Several players were in attendance, such as Vincent Damphousse, Guy Carbonneau and Patrice Brisebois. General manager Serge Savard and coach Jacques Demers got the loudest ovations. The '93 Habs - the last Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup - beat Wayne Gretzky and the Kings in five games in the final.

After furious pressure by the Canadiens to start the game, Kempe scored against the run of play on L.A.'s first shot. The 22-year-old first-round draft pick opted to shoot on a 2-on-1, beating Price blocker side at 3:36. Armadio made it 2-0 at 11:31 on a one-timer from the slot. The goal was set up behind the net by Jaret Anderson-Dolan, who recorded his first NHL point.

Carter scored at 9:04 of the third period on a no-look slapper.

It looked as though Andrew Shaw had spoiled Campbell's shutout bid midway through the third, but the Kings challenged the goal and it was overturned for goaltender interference.

"We were throwing pucks on net, but weren't really getting any second chances," said Canadiens coach Claude Julien. "Their defensemen did a good job of boxing us out or clearing the rebounds. Could we have done a better job? Absolutely. Because we wouldn't be sitting here with a 3-0 loss."

Notes: Montreal defenseman Shea Weber skated Thursday for the first time since undergoing knee surgery this summer. He's not expected to return before December. ... Alec Martinez played his 500th NHL game, all with the Kings.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

Canadiens: Host Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

