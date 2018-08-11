Zardes scores stoppage-time winner, Crew beat Dynamo 1-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gyasi Zardes scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time and the Columbus Crew beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night.

Zardes chest-trapped Harrison Afful's diagonal ball off the first bounce and volleyed it past goalkeeper Joe Willis for his 14th goal of the season.

Zack Steffen had five saves, including a pair diving to his right, for his eighth shutout of the season.

Columbus (11-7-6) has won three in a row. Houston (7-10-6) is winless in its last six matches, including four consecutive losses.