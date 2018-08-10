Red Sox hit 3 HRs, erase 5-run deficit and top Orioles 19-12

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy follows through to the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) - Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi each hit three-run homers, Brock Holt connected in a six-run sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 19-12 on Friday night.

After hitting for the cycle one night earlier, Mookie Betts went 3 for 4 with two walks and three RBIs. The 19 runs were the most for Boston since a 22-run outburst against Seattle in August 2015.

The Red Sox have won 11 of 13 to open a nine-game lead over the second-place Yankees in the AL East.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi gave up eight runs, four earned, and 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings. Obtained on July 25 in a trade with Tampa Bay, the right-hander threw 15 scoreless innings over two starts for the Red Sox, but in this one he put Boston in an 8-3 hole against the team with the worst record in the majors.

By the sixth inning, the Red Sox had an 11-8 lead.

Holt started the sixth with a home run to make it 8-6. A sacrifice fly by Mitch Moreland was followed by three straight walks - the last two with the bases loaded - before Holt smacked a two-run single to center.

Orioles reliever Miguel Castro (2-7) walked three of the five batters he faced.

After the Orioles closed to 11-10 in the bottom half, Benintendi homered in the seventh.

Drew Pomeranz (2-5) got the win in his first relief appearance since 2016.

Chris Davis, Tim Beckham and Mark Trumbo homered for the Orioles, who are 2-11 against Boston this season

Boston's comeback overshadowed the big league debut of Baltimore center fielder Cedric Mullins, who had three hits, two RBIs and scored twice. He is the first player in Orioles history to have three hits in his first major league game.

The addition of Mullins pushed longtime Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones to right field. Undaunted by the switch, Jones had three hits two RBIs.

AUGUST HEAT

The Red Sox are smoking at the plate in August, averaging 9 runs per game and reaching double figures in half their eight games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right ankle sprain) threw effectively in a simulated game, with positive results. "Good movement, good location. His stuff was electric," manager Alex Cora said. ... Utility man Blake Swihart right hamstring) ran the bases and is close to coming off the DL. ... 2B Ian Kinsler (left hamstring) won't be ready to return until the end of next week at the earliest, Cora said.

Orioles: OF Craig Gentry (rib fracture) is "not too far away" from returning to the club, manager Buck Showalter said. He's been on the DL since late June.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: David Price (11-6, 3.93 ERA) will work the first game of a split doubleheader on Saturday. Cora has not named his starter for Game 2.

Orioles: Jimmy Yacabonis (0-0, 7.15 ERA) starts the opener, followed by Yefry Ramirez (1-4, 5.66 ERA).

