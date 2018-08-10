Stephen Curry shoots 86, finishes last in Web.com event

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) - Stephen Curry dropped 11 strokes to par on the first eight holes and shot a/an 16-over 86 on Friday to finish last in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic.

The Golden State Warriors star, making his second appearance in the event at TPC Stonebrae, finished at 17-over 157 after opening with a 71 on Thursday.

Curry was last among the 154 finishers - 33 strokes behind leader Alex Prugh - and missed the cut by 13 strokes. Last year, Curry shot 74-74 to tie for 148th and miss the cut by 11 shots.

Playing as an amateur, Curry bogeyed the par-3 second, made a quadruple-bogey 9 on the par-5 third, bogeyed the par-4 fifth, made a triple on the par-4 seventh and a double on the par-4 eighth.

On the back nine, Curry birdied the par-4 10th, made a triple on the par-4 11th, bogeyed the par-3 12th, birdied the par-4 14th, had a double bogey on the par-3 16th and a bogey on the par-4 18th.

Prugh matched the tour nine-hole record with a back-nine 27 in a 60 that left him 16 under. He birdied the first seven holes on the back nine, parred the 17th and birdied the 18th.

Prugh was two strokes short of the tour record of 58 set by Stephan Jaeger two years ago at TPC Stonebrae and one shot off Jaeger's 36-hole tour mark for strokes.

Josh Teater has two strokes back after a 62.

Curry played alongside Cameron Champ and Martin Trainer. Champ, the Utah Championship winner last month who leads the tour in driving distance, was tied for 42nd after rounds of 68 and 67. Trainer, a two-time winner this year, shot 69-70 to miss the cut.