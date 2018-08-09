Predators GM Poile tops US Hockey Hall of Fame class

FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, David Poile, general manager of the Nashville Predators, poses with the NHL General Manager of the Year Award after winning the honor at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas. Poile headlines the 2018 class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Nashville Predators general manager David Poile headlines the class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Former University of Michigan coach Red Berenson, star forward Natalie Darwitz, retired NHL referee Paul Stewart, and the late Leland "Hago" Harrington will be inducted on Dec. 12 at a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.

Poile has run an NHL team the past 36 seasons, including 15 with the Washington Capitals and 21 with the Predators. He has the most victories of any GM in league history.

The U.S. won a silver medal at the 2010 Olympics with Poile as assistant GM, and he was GM of the 2014 Olympic team.

Poile and Berenson were each born in Canada and went on to make significant impacts on hockey in the United States.