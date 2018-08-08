Carpenter hits 31st homer to help Cardinals beat Marlins 7-1

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, center celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) - Matt Carpenter hit a tiebreaking homer for the second consecutive night, and the St. Louis Cardinals won their fourth series in a row Wednesday by beating Miami 7-1.

Carpenter put St. Louis ahead with a home run leading off the sixth inning, his NL-leading 31st. His eighth-inning homer Tuesday helped St. Louis beat Miami 3-2, and he has homered in five of the past six games.

John Gant (4-4) pitched six innings and allowed one run, which scored in part because of a defensive lapse. He and three relievers combined to retire 21 batters in a row.

The Cardinals' Yadier Molina hit his 15th homer in the first and doubled home two runs in the ninth. Marcell Ozuna doubled home a run in the sixth and went 6 for 11 in the series against his former team.

Trevor Richards (3-7) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings for the last-place Marlins, who have lost eight of their past nine games.

The Cardinals improved to 13-9 under interim manager Mike Shildt.

St. Louis missed a chance to turn a double play in the second inning, and that led to a run that came home on Miguel Rojas' single. The Marlins totaled three hits.

STILL STRUGGLING

Marlins reliever Kyle Barraclough, who lost his closer's job this week, gave up a two-run double to Paul DeJong in the eighth. DeJong also made a leaping catch at shortstop to rob Magneuris Sierra of a hit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: Pinch runner Harrison Bader was shaken up on a headfirst slide in the eighth inning, but stayed in the game and scored.

Marlins: Rookie CF Lewis Brinson (right hip) is expected to begin taking live batting practice next week, and the Marlins hope he can return for another 100 at-bats or so before the end of the season, manager Don Mattingly said.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Following a day off, the Cardinals open a three-game series at Kansas City, with LHP Austin Gomber (1-0, 4.10 ERA) scheduled to pitch Friday.

Marlins: Miami opens a three-game series at home Friday against the Mets, with RHP Jose Urena (3-11, 4.66) scheduled to start the series opener.

