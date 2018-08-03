Royal Troon to host Women's British Open in 2020

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England (AP) - Royal Troon will stage the Women's British Open for the first time in 2020, four years after the Scottish club voted to admit female members.

The announcement was made on Friday.

Troon was an all-male club until 2016 when it voted overwhelmingly to admit women as members for the first time in its 138-year history.

Club captain Alasdair Cameron said the Women's British Open "is the event that we have had our eye on for some time and we are very much looking forward to hosting the best women golfers and seeing how these fantastic players handle the challenges of our course."

Troon is the latest course to be added to the Women's British Open rotation this decade, after Carnoustie in 2011 and Royal Liverpool in 2012.

It was also announced that Woburn will host the tournament in 2019, three years after it was last held there.

The 2018 Women's British Open is at Royal Lytham this week.