Eagles hold back Carson Wentz for 3rd straight practice

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Carson Wentz is trusting the process.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback didn't participate in 11-on-11 drills for the third straight practice for precautionary reasons after taking part the first three days.

"Just have to listen to what the doctors and coaches are saying. Just trust that plan," Wentz said Wednesday.

Coach Doug Pederson emphasized that Wentz hasn't suffered any setbacks. He said he's encouraged by Wentz's recovery from surgery to repair a torn left ACL last December. Wentz again was on the field for the 7-on-7 portion of practice.

"I'm very encouraged with where he's at," Pederson said. "What I saw last week is enough to ease my mind. I don't need to see him in 11-on-11 drills right now. He's progressing extremely well. I don't want to subject him to any setback or anything like that. I want to keep him progressing and moving forward. Those couple of days that we had with him (last week) were very exciting, very encouraging for me."

Wentz said he feels great physically and understands that the medical staff wants to keep him in a controlled environment. He still hasn't been cleared for contact. His goal is to be ready for Week 1 when the defending Super Bowl champions host the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6.

"I'm sticking to my goal. Again, I can't say with 100 percent certainty it's going to be," Wentz said. "Ever since the injury, we've been saying it's a fluid process. Some days you're feeling better than other days. Could there be some change in plan? For sure. But this is part of the plan right now, so we're sticking to it."

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles gives the Eagles no reason to rush Wentz.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL