Marlins-Braves rained out, to be part of DH on Aug. 13

The scoreboard shows an announcement that the baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to inclement weather, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

ATLANTA (AP) - Brian Snitker will have to wait a bit longer to take advantage of his newly expanded Braves rotation.

Relentless rain took care of that.

The Braves' game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night was postponed following steady rain throughout the day. The game never started and was called about 90 minutes after its scheduled starting time.

The game will be made up as the first game of a split doubleheader on Aug. 13, when Miami returns to Atlanta.

This was the 45th postponed game in the majors this year, six more than all of last season.

Snitker quickly shuffled his rotation, including a change in plans for right-hander Kevin Gausman, acquired from the Baltimore Orioles before Tuesday's trade deadline. Snitker plans to use a six-man rotation with Gausman.

Gausman had been set to start on Friday at the Mets but instead will make his Braves debut in New York on Saturday.

Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz will start as scheduled when Atlanta opens a four-game series at the Mets on Thursday night. Right-hander Anibal Sanchez, who had been set to pitch Wednesday night, instead will start on Friday. Julio Teheran is scheduled for Sunday's game.

Marlins right-hander Pablo Lopez, who had been scheduled to pitch Wednesday night, instead will start on Thursday when Miami opens a four-game series at Philadelphia.

The Braves won the first two games of the series with Miami and entered Wednesday's schedule one-half game behind first-place Philadelphia in the NL East.

Snitker hoped to play Wednesday night's game because he wanted to avoid having to play two doubleheaders in a week. The Braves already have a doubleheader planned for Tuesday at Washington.

"It's not a big deal," Snitker said. "You want to play just because I didn't really want to get the doubleheaders backed up. And, you know, I wanted Anibal to get out there and we've got a little three-game (winning streak) going and I wanted to keep playing."

TRAINER'S ROOM

As expected, Braves rookie Kolby Allard was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett following his win in his major league debut on Tuesday night. The Braves recalled RHP Wes Parsons, who also is looking to make his first appearance in a major league game. Parsons was recalled for one day on June 27 but did not appear in a game.

RAINY ATLANTA

This is the third Braves home game postponed by rain and the fifth in two seasons at SunTrust Park. Rain delayed the start of Tuesday night's game by 1 hour, 27 minutes. Following the delay, the Braves won 11-6.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Lopez (2-2, 5.34) will make his sixth career start, and his first against the Phillies, in the series opener at Philadelphia.

Braves: Foltynewicz (7-7, 3.04) is 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA in four career games, including three starts, against New York.

