Chicago Bulls re-sign guard Ryan Arcidiacono

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bulls have re-signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono, giving the former Villanova standout a chance to earn a roster spot during training camp.

Arcidiacono, 24, split time between Chicago and the G League last season, averaging 2 points and 1.5 assists in 12.7 minutes with the Bulls. The 6-foot-3 guard also averaged 13.8 points, 5 rebounds and 8.6 assists in 37 games with the G League's Windy City Bulls, shooting 45.1 percent on 3-pointers.

During this year's NBA Summer League, Arcidiacono averaged and 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists per game.

He was undrafted after being named the Most Outstanding Player during Villanova's national championship run in 2016, appearing in three preseason games for the San Antonio Spurs eight games for the Austin Spurs in the Development League that season.

