Blue Jays score 5 runs in ninth to beat White Sox 7-4

Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel hits a bunt-single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) - An injury to star rookie Lourdes Gurriel Jr. dampened the excitement after a late Blue Jays comeback.

Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, two-run double in a five-run ninth inning and Toronto beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 on Sunday.

Gurriel extended his Toronto record of consecutive multihit games to 11 with an RBI single in the eighth inning and another RBI single in the ninth. But he was helped off the field after trying to slide into second base and avoid a tag on the latter.

The Blue Jays said Gurriel had a sprained left ankle and bruised left knee. X-rays Sunday were negative for a fracture and Gurriel will have an MRI exam Monday.

"It looked like it was something very serious, but he was moving around OK considering," manager John Gibbons said. "He'll get checked out and we'll have a lot better of an idea. I'm sure it tightened up on him, swelled up on him. It's unfortunate. The kid is up there with some of the big boys."

Teoscar Hernandez hit his 16th homer to tie the game leading off the ninth for the Blue Jays, who won two of three against the White Sox. Luke Maile added an RBI double in the ninth.

Gurriel's RBI single in the eighth cut the lead to 3-2. The 24-year-old has batted .500 (25 for 50) during the streak, which ties Tony Perez in 1973 for the longest in the last 50 years in the majors.

"He hit one of my best sliders there in the eighth to score a run," White Sox starter Carlos Rodon said.

Aledmys Diaz had two hits, including his 10th home run for the Blue Jays, who had lost four of their last five.

Pinch-hitter Daniel Palka homered in the ninth for the White Sox off Ryan Tepera. Omar Narvaez had three hits, including his first career triple, and drove in two runs. Matt Davidson had two hits for Chicago.

Luis Santos (1-1) allowed a run in two innings for the win.

Jace Fry (0-2) allowed three runs without recording an out.

"Missed a couple of pitches over the plate and they capitalized on them," Fry said.

Rodon gave up two runs and five hits, struck out six and walked one in 7 2/3 innings. He has allowed four runs in his last 22 2/3 innings.

Rookie left-hander Ryan Borucki allowed two runs and six hits, struck out five and walked one in six innings for Toronto. The 24-year-old native of nearby Highland Park, Illinois, grew up rooting for the White Sox.

"Even before, the last couple of days, I was looking up to where I used to sit as a kid," Borucki said. "It's crazy to think I'm actually here and got to play today against the White Sox. It brought back some memories, definitely, when they came out today and 'Thunderstruck was playing.' It definitely put chills on the back of my neck."

Nearly 200 of his friends and family members attended the game.

"I couldn't have pictured it any better," Borucki said.

Narvaez hit his fourth home run of the season in the seventh off Santos.

Davidson's single gave the White Sox a 2-1 lead in the sixth. The inning ended when Adam Engel was ruled to have run out of the baseline on a grounder to the pitcher.

Narvaez's groundout tied the game at 1 in the fifth inning.

Rodon retired 11 straight batters before Diaz homered on the first pitch of the fifth inning.

ON THE MOVE

The White Sox acquired left-hander Caleb Frare from the New York Yankees for international signing bonus pool money on Sunday. Frare is 4-1 with a 0.81 ERA and five saves in 32 relief appearances between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. He will be assigned to Triple-A Charlotte.

OF NOTE

Toronto won its first season series against the White Sox since 2011.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (left glute strain) is expected to come off the DL to start Monday at Oakland. . Gibbons said INF Devon Travis (back) was unavailable.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Estrada (4-7, 4.72 ERA) is set to open a three-game series against Oakland and RHP Edwin Jackson (1-2, 3.86).

White Sox: After an off day Monday, RHP James Shields (4-12, 4.53) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series against Kansas City and LHP Danny Duff (6-9, 4.70). Shields is 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA in his last five starts.