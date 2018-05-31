CAS won't object if Peru captain is cleared for World Cup

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - As a Swiss federal court ponders Paolo Guerrero's appeal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Thursday it would not intervene in the banned Peru captain's legal campaign to play at the World Cup.

CAS said it will "not object" if a federal judge decides to freeze Guerrero's 14-month doping ban.

Still, the decision on Guerrero's case rests with Switzerland's supreme court, which can intervene if legal process was abused. A judge could make an interim ruling putting the ban on hold until full consideration of the case at a later date.

The interim federal verdict could come Thursday, ahead of FIFA's Monday deadline for Peru to finalize its 23-man World Cup squad.

Guerrero tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine at a World Cup qualifying game against Argentina in October. He argued that the stimulant had not been performance enhancing, and was accidentally consumed in contaminated tea.

CAS accepted his argument when it heard Guerrero's appeal on May 3. His FIFA-imposed ban of six months had expired that same day.

However, the CAS judges increased the ban to 14 months, upholding a counter-appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The panel decided a ban to January 2019 was an "appropriate sanction ... in light of Mr. Guerrero's degree of fault."

The 34-year-old Guerrero was set to captain Peru in Russia at its first World Cup appearance since 1982. Peru is in a group with France, Denmark and Australia.