Steelers ditch 'bumble bee' throwbacks for vintage '70s gear

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are ditching their "bumble bee" throwback uniforms for something with a more 1970s feel.

The team announced Wednesday it will wear replica jerseys of the 1978 and 1979 clubs that won back-to-back Super Bowls when the Steelers host the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 28. Team president Art Rooney II said the choice of using the '78-79 jersey was fitting. The franchise will spend the next two seasons honoring the 40th anniversary of the teams that pushed Pittsburgh's Super Bowl total during the 1970s to four.

The move means the Steelers are ending the use of their 1933 throwbacks that featured black-and-gold horizontal stripes that made the team resemble a pack of bees.

