Houston's Paul out for Game 7 against Warriors

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul wears the Santa Fe High School logo during the first half in Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors in Houston, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Ten people were killed in shootings at the school last week.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston's Chris Paul has been ruled out for Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against Golden State because of a strained right hamstring.

Coach Mike D'Antoni says: "Everybody came to the same conclusion. There's no way." The nine-time All-Star got hurt late in the fourth quarter of Game 5 and missed the Rockets' 115-86 loss on Saturday.

The Rockets are trying to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1995 against a Golden State team that hopes to reach the finals for the fourth straight season.

D'Antoni says they made the decision because: "He couldn't explode. He couldn't push off of it."

