Crashes claim some of Indianapolis 500's biggest stars

Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, slides into the pit area after hitting the wall in the fourth turn during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McKown)
by The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - It was a tough day for some of the biggest names at the Indianapolis 500.

Four-time series champion Sebastien Bourdais saw his championship hopes damaged when he hit the fourth-turn wall on Lap 139. Race winners Helio Castroneves and Tony Kanaan both crashed late in Sunday's race, and Danica Patrick's retirement party came crashing down when she hit the wall on Lap 68.

And all four went out the same way - spinning into walls on a hot, humid day that tested IndyCar's new aero kits as well as the driving skills of four of the world's top drivers. Will Power won the race and Ed Carpenter finished second.

