sports

Near record heat causes trouble for Indy 500 drivers, fans

20180527_ap_3656c024a4ed466b833eb4d34e73c7ea-8c5bb208e4aa4ea59f845fdd4373f9d3
Fans dance during a pre-race concert before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
by , The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Scores of fans sought treatment Sunday during one of the hottest races in the history of the Indianapolis 500.

Fans dance during a pre-race concert before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Near record heat causes trouble for Indy 500 drivers, fans

The temperature hit 91 degrees, matching the 2012 race for the second-hottest race day temperature. The hottest was 92 in 1937.

With the unseasonably hot, humid weather, a steady stream of ambulances and golf carts took overheated fans to the infield medical center. Others scrambled for shade anywhere they could find it - under balconies and under trees at the sprawling Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Drivers felt it, too. They struggled with the cars' handling and tire wear as seven crashes took out a slew of fan favorites, including three-time winner Helio Castroneves, retiring Danica Patrick and 2013 race winner Tony Kanaan.

___

More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org

Published: