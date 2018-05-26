Choo new top HR hitter from Asia, lifts Texas over KC in 10

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Shin-Soo Choo became the top major league home run hitter born in Asia, connecting for a leadoff drive in the 10th inning that lifted the Texas Rangers over the Kansas City Royals 4-3 Saturday.

Choo's 176th career homer moved him past Hideki Matsui for the most by an Asian player.

Choo hit a 3-1 pitch from Kevin McCarthy (3-2) for his eight home run this year. It was his third career walk-off homer and first in five seasons with the Rangers.

Alex Claudio (3-2) got the win by working the 10th.

Bartolo Colon, pitching two days after his 45th birthday, gave up five hits in seven innings for Texas. He remained stuck on 242 career wins and will have to wait at least one more start to tie Juan Marichal for most wins by a native of the Dominican Republic.

In 97-degree heat, Colon allowed four hits during a three-run third. He gave up just two runners over the other six innings and struck out four.

After falling behind 3-0, the Rangers tied it with single runs in the third, fourth and sixth. Ronald Guzman, who had homered in his previous four starts for Texas, tied it with an RBI double.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had an RBI single in the third, and Joey Gallo doubled in a run in the fourth, just missing a homer when the ball hit high up on the right-center-field wall.

The Royals did their only damage against Colon by getting to him early in counts in the third. After Hunter Dozier beat out an infield single, Alcides Escobar and Jon Jay each singled on the first pitch they saw, scoring one run.

Whit Merrifield then hit a 1-0 pitch into the left-field corner for a two-run double.

Royals starter Ian Kennedy gave up five hits and two runs in five innings and hasn't won since April 7, a stretch of nine consecutive starts. Guzman's tying hit came off reliever Brad Keller.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: LHP Eric Skoglund, who started Friday night, was put on the disabled list with a left elbow sprain. He is likely to have an MRI on Monday. Kansas City called up LHP Eric Stout from Omaha for his second stint with the club this year. . Manager Ned Yost said Lucas Duda would remain on the disabled list, even though he's eligible to come off, as he battles plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Rangers: SS Elvis Andrus has started swinging a bat as he recovers from a fractured right elbow suffered on April 11. Andrus took dry swings Saturday and hopes to be taking batting practice by the end of next week. . LHP Matt Moore threw another bullpen session Saturday. He is on the disabled list with a sore right knee.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Jason Hammel (1-5, 5.70) takes the mound Sunday in the series finale. Hammel won for the first time in 2018 by holding the Cardinals to one run over seven innings Tuesday.

Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels (3-4, 3.38) starts Sunday for Texas. The lefty has won his last two starts, allowing just five hits in 13 innings against the Astros and Yankees.

