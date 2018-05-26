Louisville beats Pitt 5-2 to reach 1st ACC tourney final

Pittsburgh infielder David Yanni (24) makes the throw to first base for a double play as Louisville's Drew Campbell (1) is forced out during the second inning of an Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college baseball tournament semifinal game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Pittsburgh infielder David Yanni (24) makes the throw to first base for a double play as Louisville's Drew Campbell (1) is forced out during the second inning of an Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college baseball tournament semifinal game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Devin Mann homered and drove in three runs, and Louisville advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game after beating Pittsburgh 5-2 on Saturday.

Mann hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and had an RBI triple in the first, and Josh Stowers drove in his ninth run of the tournament to help the fifth-seeded Cardinals (43-16) reach their first ACC final. They will play the Florida State-Clemson winner Sunday in the championship.

Ron Washington Jr. pulled the 12th-seeded Panthers (29-26) to 3-2 with his two-run homer off Nick Bennett in the sixth.

Mann put the Cardinals back up by two with his drive to left-center field an inning later.

Stowers, who drove in six runs in Louisville's win over Wake Forest and added two more RBIs against Duke, put the Cardinals up 2-0 in the fourth inning with an RBI double.