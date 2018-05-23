Gonzales allows 2 hits in 7 innings, Mariners blank A's 1-0

Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel, right, steals second base next to Oakland Athletics' Franklin Barreto during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Marco Gonzales is taking a more aggressive approach, and it seems to be working.

Gonzales allowed two hits in seven innings in the longest start of his career, and the Seattle Mariners scored their only run on an error in a 1-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night.

Gonzales (4-3) struck out six and walked two, combining with two relievers on a three-hitter as Seattle recorded its fourth shutout of the season. The Mariners have won five straight and seven of their last nine.

"I can't be timid," Gonzales said. "I've got to make pitches in the zone and I've got to be aggressive."

Over his last two starts, the 26-year-old left-hander has allowed one unearned run in 12 2/3 innings.

"We needed everything he gave us tonight," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "We didn't do much offensively, just enough, but the story of our night was really the pitching."

Daniel Gossett (0-2) allowed one unearned run on four hits in seven innings in his third big league start of the season and first since he was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on April 7. The right-hander struck out five and walked one, and his ERA dropped from 11.05 to 5.65.

"I was excited to get back here," Gossett said. "I was a little nervous to be honest. I made a few adjustments in Nashville mentally and physically. I slowed down just a little bit. When you can get everything synced up, your velocity and control are there. I'm staying aggressive and having a ton of confidence."

The Mariners scored in the fourth when Guillermo Heredia doubled leading off. He was at third with one out when shortstop Marcus Semien bobbled Kyle Seager's fielder's choice grounder before he could get off a throw.

The A's were shut out for the third time this season and have scored just two runs in 19 innings since a 7-3 East Coast trip in which they won their last four games.

Juan Nicasio worked the eighth, and Edwin Diaz struck out the side in the ninth for his 17th save in 19 opportunities.

OUTFIELD HIGHLIGHTS

A's right fielder Stephen Piscotty made two standout defensive plays. He crashed into the padding and reached over the right field wall, robbing Mike Zunino in the third. With a runner at second in the in the seventh, he made a diving catch to take away a likely run-scoring single from John Andreoli, who was making his major league debut.

FINE DEBUT

Andreoli got his first hit in the fifth and made a diving catch in the gap in right center in the eighth.

"It was unbelievable, it was so much fun," Andreoli said. "Everything that you could've dreamed of, I'm just really happy that I could help the team win."

QUOTABLE

"When you're doing nothing offensively you try to find reasons to turn the momentum and when (Piscotty) robbed the one guy of a home run, that was one of them." - A's manager Bom Melvin.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: OF Nelson Cruz went 0-for-4 after missing two games with a bruised elbow sustained when he was hit by a pitch Saturday against Detroit. ... OF Mitch Haniger, who was hit by a pitch on his right forearm on Tuesday, was given a day off. He also could sit out Thursday's series finale, Servais said. ... RHP Dan Altavilla was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Athletics: OF/DH Khris Davis was placed on the DL with a strained right groin. The move was retroactive to Monday. ... The A's called up INF Franklin Barreto along with Gossett from Triple-A Nashville and designated RHP Wilmer Font for assignment.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Felix Hernandez (5-3, 5.53 ERA) is 26-10 with a 2.64 ERA in 49 career starts against Oakland.

Athletics: Reliever Josh Lucas (0-0, 1.35) will make a spot start.

