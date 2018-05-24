Williams sisters to team up in doubles at French Open

FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, Serena Williams makes a return against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Fla. Serena Williams will be competing in the French Open tennis tournament that begins on Sunday, May 27.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

PARIS (AP) - French Open organizers say two-time champions Serena and Venus Williams will compete in the doubles tournament at Roland Garros.

The American sisters have been handed a wild-card entry into the tournament they won together in 1999 and in 2010. They have not played doubles together at a major since they won Wimbledon two years ago.

Both sisters are also expected to compete in singles. The clay-court Grand Slam tournament starts on Sunday.

The French Open will mark Serena Williams' first major tournament in more than a year. A three-time French Open champion in singles, she hasn't played at a Grand Slam event since winning the Australian Open in January 2017, while pregnant.