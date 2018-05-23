Argentina goalkeeper Romero out of World Cup with injury

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero will miss the World Cup because of a right knee injury.

The Argentine soccer federation says the Manchester United reserve may need surgery.

El arquero Sergio Romero (izquierda) conversa con su compaÃ±ero Wilfredo Caballero, durante un entrenamiento de la selecciÃ³n de Argentina, el martes 22 de mayo de 2018, en Buenos Aires (AP Foto/Gustavo Garello)

Romero was one of the three goalkeepers chosen by Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli for the 23-player squad he will take to the World Cup in Russia. Franco Armani and Wilfredo Caballero were also named in the squad.

Romero was a starter for Argentina at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

The federation says Sampaoli will announce a substitute for Romero in the coming days.