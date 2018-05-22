Morales, Happ lead Blue Jays over Angels 5-3, stop skid at 4

Toronto Blue Jays' Russell Martin (55) is tagged out by Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons (2) as he is caught in a rundown during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) - Kendrys Morales hit a two-run home run, J.A. Happ won his second straight start and the Toronto Blue Jays burst to a five-run first-inning lead in a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Tuesday night that stopped a four-game losing streak.

Josh Donaldson had two doubles and Teoscar Hernandez singled home the first run as the Blue Jays ended a six-game home skid and won for the fourth time in 16 games at Rogers Centre.

Los Angeles has lost eight of 11.

Angels outfielder Chris Young misplayed Russell Martin's first-inning line drive, allowing two runs to score and ending the longest active errorless streak in the major leagues at 236 games. Morales followed with his fourth home run this season.

Happ (5-2) allowed two runs and three hits in seven innings, improving to 2-6 in eight starts against the Angels. Ryan Tepera pitched the eighth and Tyler Clippard got three straight outs for his second save in three chances, finishing a four-hitter.

Garrett Richards (4-3) gave up five runs, but just one earned, and six hits in five innings. Richards has given up one earned run in his past two outings.

Los Angeles closed to 5-2 in the fourth when Albert Pujols had an RBI single and Andrelton Simmons a run-scoring groundout. Ian Kinsler hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Blake Wood had an MRI that revealed elbow ligament damage. Wood, who will seek a second opinion, had been on a rehab assignment with Class A Inland Empire, allowing two runs in 2 1/3 innings over three appearances, the last on May 19. Wood had elbow surgery in 2012. ... Los Angeles released INF Ryan Schimpf. ... RHP Shohei Otani's next scheduled start is Sunday at Yankee Stadium, where he will pitch against RHP Masahiro Tanaka. Ohtani homered into the fifth deck at Rogers Centre during batting practice Tuesday.

Blue Jays: Toronto recalled 2B Devon Travis from Triple-A Buffalo. He takes the spot of SS Richard Urena, who was optioned to Buffalo. ... LHP Jaime Garcia and RHP Marcus Stroman, both sidelined by shoulder injuries, have started throwing programs at Toronto's spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida. ... OF Randal Grichuk (right knee) started at DH and went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts in his first rehab game at Class A Dunedin.

UP NEXT

LHP Tyler Skaggs (3-3 2.88), who starts Wednesday, has allowed two runs or fewer in eight of his nine starts, including the past five. Toronto RHP Aaron Sanchez (2-4, 4.47) has won just once in his past six starts.

