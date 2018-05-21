Torres homers twice of Colon as Yankees beat Rangers 8-5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Gleyber Torres hit two of the four Yankees homers off Bartolo Colon and New York won 10-5 on Monday night to deny the Texas Rangers starter a milestone victory only three days before his 45th birthday.

Aaron Judge and Neil Walker also went deep against Colon. Judge's 12th homer, leading off the fifth, snapped a 4-all tie and put the Yankees ahead to stay. Aaron Hicks added a two-run homer in the ninth for New York, which had a season-high 10 extra-base hits. It was the third straight game the Yankees hit at least four homers, marking the first time in team history they've done that. The Rangers were the last team to accomplish that feat, doing so in May 2011.

Colon (2-2) allowed six runs and eight hits in 5 1-3 innings in his 178th career loss. The portly right-hander remained one win short of matching Hall of Fame pitcher Juan Marchial's 243 victories, the most by a player born in the Dominican Republic.

No. 9 hitter Torres, the rookie second baseman in his 25th career game, was only three months old when Colon made his big league debut on April 4, 1997. Torres hit a two-run homer in the second, and his solo shot in the sixth, his sixth homer of the season, ended Colon's night.

Masahiro Tanaka (5-2) limited the Texas to three hits over five innings, but walked four and gave up two homers. The right-hander struck out three.

Joey Gallo's 14th homer led off the Texas second. Rougned Odor's three-run blast, his first this season, tied the game at 4 in the fourth. Ronald Guzman hit a second-deck shot to start the Rangers seventh against reliever Chad Green.

EXTRA EXTRA

The Yankees were coming off a 10-1 win at Kansas City on Sunday, when they had tied their previous season high with eight extra-base hits (two doubles, two triples, four homers). The Yankees finished with 12 hits in Texas, including a season-high five homers for the second time in three games. SS Didi Gregorious was in a 1-for-48 slide before an RBI double in the sixth. ... Four of the five Texas hits were for extra bases.

ROSTER MOVES

The Yankees recalled RHP Giovanny Gallegos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... Texas recalled hard-throwing right-hander Matt Bush from Triple-A Round Rock when RHP Kevin Jepsen was designated for assignment. Bush struck out two while allowing two runs in 1 2-3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Tommy Kahnle (right shoulder) won't rejoin the team in Texas, but manager Aaron Boone said he could be ready to return from the DL for the first time in more than a month when the Yankees are back home next weekend. ... 1B Greg Bird (right ankle) and OF Billy McKinney (left shoulder) are now rehabbing at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Both are getting close rejoining the Yankees, Bird for the first time this season.

Rangers: SS Elvis Andrus (broken right elbow) started throwing during the weekend in Chicago and hopes to start swinging the bat by the end of this week. The broken elbow is on his non-throwing arm. Andrus said his goal is to ready to rejoin the Rangers on June 11, when he's eligible to be reinstated from the disabled list.

UP NEXT

Cole Hamels (2-4) makes his first start for the Rangers in 11 days, and New York rookie right-hander Domingo German (0-1) pitches for the first time in 10 days. Hamels was skipped his last turn in the rotation because of neck stiffness. German was backed up because of a strange schedule, when the Yankees already had two scheduled off days this week before the first game of their series at Washington was suspended before a rainout the next day.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball